Allstate to provide auto-coverage for essential delivery drivers

TUCSON, Ariz. - As millions of people across the country are being affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the demand for delivery drivers is on the rise. Allstate insurance says it is going to provide coverage to any customers delivering food, medicine and other essential goods during the outbreak.

The company says standard personal auto policies typically exclude coverage for drivers who use their personal vehicles to deliver goods as part of a commercial business. But as more Arizona drivers have turned to delivering essentials for people in need, this added coverage will help give them peace of mind and it will increase local business support.