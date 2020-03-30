Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Allstate to provide auto-coverage for essential delivery drivers

Posted: 7:15 AM, Mar 30, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-30 10:15:13-04
items.[0].image.alt
download.jpeg

TUCSON, Ariz. - As millions of people across the country are being affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the demand for delivery drivers is on the rise. Allstate insurance says it is going to provide coverage to any customers delivering food, medicine and other essential goods during the outbreak.

The company says standard personal auto policies typically exclude coverage for drivers who use their personal vehicles to deliver goods as part of a commercial business. But as more Arizona drivers have turned to delivering essentials for people in need, this added coverage will help give them peace of mind and it will increase local business support.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.