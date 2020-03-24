Allegiant cancels flights at TUS

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Allegiant says it's canceling all flights at Tucson International Airport from April 13th to June 4th.

So far this morning, TUS has canceled 17 arrivals and 18 departures.

As of now, Allegiant says it has no plans to cancel it's new Las Vegas flights, those are scheduled to start June 5th.

Right now, there are specific flights that the airline is suspending.

Flights to Provo won't operate March 26 and 29 but are still scheduled to operate on March 29, April 2, 5, 9 and 12.

Allegiant says Indianapolis flights will continue as originally planned on Thursdays and Sundays through April 12.