All Souls Procession Tucson in-person events canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. — A local non-profit announced Friday that All Souls Procession Tucson public events and gatherings have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local non-profit arts collective Many Mouths One Stomach (MMOS) is the organizing group of the procession. The All Souls Procession in Tucson that takes place the weekend of November 8, where the community comes together to remember the dead through a celebration.

In recent events regarding the pandemic, MMOS has canceled all in-person, public gatherings for 2020, which includes all official pre- and after-party gatherings, MMOS said in a Facebook post. Grande Avenue and the Mercado District will not be closed for foot traffic nor public gatherings.

MMOS will be bolstering all digital engagement aspects of the event and keeping the core ceremony alive. MMOS will deliver live stream broadcast and digital public access of the Finale ceremony. MMOS

MMOS said the decision was made with the health and safety of the community in mind.