All Publix groceries to begin closing at 8 p.m. amid coronavirus buying frenzy

Publix announced that all of its grocery stores will close at 8 p.m. beginning on Saturday following a week that saw national shortages in hygiene products due to growing fears of the spread of the coronavirus.

Lines at grocery stores nationwide have been long as the CDC has encouraged the public, especially those who have a higher risk of becoming ill from the coronavirus, to stock up on essential products. Public health officials are encouraging the public to limit time in big crowds.

"To better serve our customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on our shelves, beginning Saturday, March 14 we will adjust store and pharmacy hours companywide to close at 8 p.m. until further notice," Publix said on its Twitter account. '

Many locations currently close at 10 p.m.