Alcoholics Anonymous continues mission virtually

TUCSON, Ariz -- Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) is continuing its mission of helping those struggling with substance abuse move past their addiction.

Right now, its by ZOOM or phone call, but soon some groups will be able to meet again in person.

“There are some locations that are called clubs. Some of those clubs are opening up with certain restrictions according the to guidelines,” explained Janet, AA member.

She recalled joining the group and how it helped her.

“Alcohol was my solution. It was how I coped with my problems and how I kept from feeling. So what AA did is it gave me the tools to live with reality,” said Janet.

AA is continuing to provide help to those moving forward with life.

“A lot of times, we’re not the only alcoholic in the home so if we’re trying to stay sober and maintain our sobriety we’re thinking about getting sober and we have other people in the home who have a relationship with alcohol that may not be healthy. Sometimes it puts people at risk,“ explained Janet.

That's why the group is still ensuring the community there is help available, even if you're at home.

But for those who aren’t comfortable with ZOOM or do not want to meet in person just yet, you can visit AA's website or call the 24 hour hot line at 520-624-4183.

