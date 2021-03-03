Air Force personnel helping Kingman hospital during pandemic

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — A team of 30 U.S. Air Force medical personnel has arrived at Kingman Regional Medical Center in northwestern Arizona to provide staffing support during the pandemic.

The Miner reports that the Air Force sent the personnel Sunday at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency after the hospital in January asked for additional nurses and respiratory therapists. The hospital says the staffing help will enable some hospital workers to return to their regular duties.

In another development, the state on Wednesday reported 1,284 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths as Arizona's pandemic totals increased to 819,954 cases and 16,089 deaths.

