ADHS: Over 2 million Arizonans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The Arizona Department of Health Services said Saturday that over two million Arizonans have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

ADHS added that over 3.2 million doses have been provided since the vaccination rollout began in December of 2020.

RELATED: What you need to know to sign up for your COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona

“To everyone who has been vaccinated, I say thank you. To those who haven’t yet gotten your shot, I urge you to roll up your sleeve and help Arizona defeat COVID-19,” said Governor Doug Ducey said. “This achievement is a credit to the healthcare workers, staff, and volunteers who have worked tirelessly since December.”

As of Saturday morning, 1.2 million Arizonans have been fully vaccinated.

“State-run sites and many others are now vaccinating everyone 16 and older or 18 and older depending on the vaccine being used, and we’re looking forward to increasing supply from our federal partners,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS). “These safe and effective vaccines are the light at the end of the tunnel after more than a year of struggle against COVID-19.”

ADHS said it is also now opening appointments at 11 a.m. each Friday for State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona State University’s Phoenix Municipal Stadium in Tempe, Chandler-Gilbert Community College, the University of Arizona in Tucson, and, as of this Friday, Yuma Civic Center in Yuma County.