ADHS outlook on vaccine availability and booster shots

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona is creeping up on almost 4 million COVID-19 doses administered statewide, and although Arizona’s COVID-19 cases have been steadily declining for about 13 weeks, the state is seeing a small rise.

“We have reached a plate and are starting to see slight increasing in the number of cases per week. This is anticipated as we bring people back together, but we want to remind everybody, this is a reminder to make sure that you’re still wearing masks, and staying physically distanced and getting the vaccine now that it is everybody’s turn,” said Dr. Cara Christ, the Arizona Department of Health Services director.

Along with doses being more readily available, the state can expect more than 340,000 vaccine doses next week.

“Almost 35 percent of Arizona’s population have received at least one vaccine,” said Christ.

Pfizer and Moderna announced their vaccines are effective for at least six months. So that begs the question: will booster shots be available by fall and winter? And what will the process of getting a shot look like?

“We’ve heard that they can be good for 6 months, we’ve heard that they could be good for a year. Likely by that time, is when we would have sufficient vaccine supply. So it would become just like getting your yearly or annual flu shot,” said Christ.

Christ says, by that time, vaccines should be available at doctors offices and pharmacies and should be more available in the community than it is right now because of the current limited supply.