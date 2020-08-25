ADHS: Maricopa, Pima, Pinal counties “likely” to meet benchmarks for businesses to reopen Thursday

The Arizona Department of Health Services says businesses in Maricopa, Pima, and Pinal counties are “likely” to meet moderate benchmarks to allow businesses to reopen Thursday.

ADHS says efforts across the state to wear masks, physically distance, and limit gatherings have allowed three major counties to progress to the next phase of safely reopening.

“Based on current data, ADHS anticipates that Maricopa, Pima, and Pinal counties will be in the moderate range for business reopening when the Business Data Dashboard updates this Thursday, Aug. 27,” ADHS said in a statement. “This would allow certain establishments in these counties to reopen if they attest to complying with all requirements , including limiting occupancy and enforcing mask requirements.”

ADHS says as result, a message is being sent out Tuesday to indoor gyms, bars serving food, theaters, and water parks/tubing operators that have submitted applications for approval to reopen in those counties. The message says that if business submit a form attesting that they will follow proper reopening guidelines listed from ADHS then they will be able to reopen, as long as their county is now listed in the moderate transmission category.

Read the full message being sent to those businesses below:

Businesses not complying with the required mitigation measures will be subject to strict enforcement. The Department will continue to partner with local authorities, county health departments, and other state agencies to ensure proper compliance and protect the health and safety of customers and employees.

While this is promising news, we encourage all Arizonans to be vigilant, and continue practicing the proven COVID-19 prevention strategies . It is important that we continue to wear masks when in public, physically distance, and stay home when sick. These strategies will keep our metrics trending in the right direction.

“Thank you for your application for approval to reopen pursuant to Emergency Measure 2020-02 for BUSINESS NAME.

ADHS anticipates that Maricopa, Pima, and Pinal Counties will be in the moderate transmission category when the ADHS business dashboard updates on Thursday. Therefore, on Thursday, August 27, 2020, you will likely be eligible to reopen if you attest to comply with all the requirements for your business type. If this occurs, your application to reopen will no longer be necessary. Instead, on Thursday, please check the dashboard here and if your county is in the moderate transmission category, complete the attestation form to complete the process to reopen. Upon completion and submission of the attestation, you will be able to reopen consistent with the attestation and the requirements.