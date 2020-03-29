ADHS launches new version of COVID-19 dashboard

The Arizona Department of Health Services has launched an enhanced version of the COVID-19 dashboard.

The dashboard includes increased data, and capability to feasibly track how the outbreak is evolving in Arizona. ADHS will continue to update the data daily at 9 a.m.

There are two sections, the first section contains data about confirmed cases and the second section contains additional data about testing.

Governor Ducey issued an executive order Monday requiring commercial labs to report all COVID-19 results. This requirement provides awareness about all testing in Arizona.

The first section tracks confirmed cases:

The total number of cases by week. This data is based on when the specimen was collected from the patient.

A breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by age group

The percentage of positive COVID-19 cases by gender

The second section provides testing data:

The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted at the Arizona Public Health Lab (ASPHL) and commercial labs

A map of the number of COVID-19 tests conducted at the ASPHL and commercial labs by county

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted by week

A breakdown of COVID-19 tests conducted by age group

The percentage of tests where COVID-19 was detected and non detected

FULL SECTION: CORONAVIRUS IN ARIZONA

Arizona Public Health officials will continue tracking the spread of coronavirus throughout the state. Arizona community spread has been ranked as widespread, which means there have been confirmed cases in more than 12 counties.

It is highly recommended that everyone take extra precautions to protect themselves including family, and friends.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says these are the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Symptoms of the virus are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure, according to ADHS. Those under risk of contracting the virus are individuals who have traveled to an area where COVID-19 is spreading or in closes contact with others who may have COVID-19.

If you have developed symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath stay home and call your doctor, ADHS says.