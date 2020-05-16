ADHS announces statewide testing blitz expands additional two weeks

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Health Services has partnered with healthcare organizations across the state to offer testing blitz.

According to a press release from ADHS, announced Friday Arizona Testing Blitz will be expanded an additional two weeks. Statewide test blitzing events were held May 2, May 9, and the third event will be held on Saturday, May 16. There are over 70 participating testing sites Saturday for individuals who think they have been exposed to or could be infected with COVID-19.

PCR tests are offered at Arizona Testing Blitz sites, which is a diagnostic test that determines if someone is currently infected with the virus, according to ADHS. Cost of the test will depend on which healthcare partner is providing the testing, and individuals may be required to preregister.

“To slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities we need to identify cases and perform contact tracing, and the Arizona Testing Blitz is helping us to learn more about how the disease is spreading in our state. While there have been thousands of diagnostic tests during the Saturday Testing Blitz events, we are pleased that testing has also been increasing during the week. I want to thank all of our healthcare partners from across the state for participating in the Arizona Testing Blitz. This could not be done without their incredible support," ADHS director Dr. Cara Christ said in a statement.

Over 5,400 PCR tests were done at 32 sites around the state on the first day of test blitzing May 2. The second event May 9 more than 9,700 PCR tests done at over 50 participating sites.

ADHS says with awareness of testing locations and availability of supplies, testing has increased statewide with more than 37,000 diagnostic tests reported the first week of May compared to under 12,000 PCR tests reported the first week of April, that is a 200 percent increase in tests.

ADHS provides a full list of testing sites, and instructions on how to preregister if it is required, along with contact information as part of the Arizona Testing Blitz.