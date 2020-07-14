ADCRR extends suspension of legal, non-legal visitation at all state prison complexes amid COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry announced Monday it will extend the suspension of legal and non-legal visitation at all Arizona prison complexes through August 13 amid COVID-19.

In a news release from the ADCRR, the extension takes effect immediately through August 13, thereafter they will re-evaluate on a month by month basis.

Video visitation will continue for inmates who have visitation privileges, according to the ADCRR. Inmates are eligible for one video session of 15 minutes per week to allow as many inmates to participate. Existing ADCRR policies for phone calls and written letters stay in place.

According to the ADCRR, CenturyLink is also continuing to provide inmates with two additional 15-minute phone calls per week, free of charge.

ADCRR says their top priority is to ensure the the health and safety of inmates, ADCRR employees and on-site third party partners. They will also continue to maintain CDC guidelines.

For more information from ADCRR, click here.