ADCRR: 2 inmates test positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry has confirmed Tuesday that two inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

The first inmate has been housed at a community hospital since March 27 for other unrelated symptoms. The inmate was found positive after being tested twice with negative results while at the same community hospital where the inmate currently remains.

The second inmate who tested positive is at the Marana Community Correctional Treatment Facility. The Marana facility is a minimum-custody third-party operator under contract with ADCRR. That facility provides custody and substance abuse treatment for 500 adult male inmates, according to the ADCRR.

Both inmates are receiving adequate medical treatment at the current locations.

According to the ADCRR, 60 have been tested, 48 have tested negative, 10 are pending, and two have tested positive of more than 42,000 inmates.

The ADCRR is following CDC guidelines in efforts to reduce spread, and separating any inmates who exhibit flu-like symptoms from the general population, for monitoring and appropriate follow-up care.

ADCRR says they will continue to communicate with staff and inmates about how to reduce the risk of spreading or exposure.