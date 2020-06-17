Menu

ACLU sues to protect Arizona county jail inmates from virus

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this March 21, 2020, file photo, a fence surrounds the Maricopa County Estrella Jail in Phoenix. The number of jail inmates in the county's jails who have tested positive for the coronavirus has increased to 293 cases as of Thursday, June 11, 2020. There have been positive tests among inmates at four of the county's five jails, though officials won't reveal which jails have had an outbreak. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 9:34 PM, Jun 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-17 00:34:54-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit against Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone and his office demanding the release of medically vulnerable inmates from the county's jails.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday on behalf of the nonprofit Puente Human Rights Movement and inmates with conditions like diabetes and lung disease comes as positive cases of the coronavirus among Maricopa County jail inmates have surged past the number at state prisons.

A sheriff's office spokeswoman says the agency cannot comment on pending litigation.

Officials say 356 of Maricopa County's 4,400 inmates had tested positive by Friday compared to 252 confirmed cases among nearly 41,000 Arizona prison inmates.

