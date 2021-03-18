About 12K vaccination appointments to open at UArizona site Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UArizona will open about 12,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Registrants Friday will be able to schedule appointments for the week of March 22-28.

Those 55 and older are eligible. To register, click here or call 1-844-542-8201.

Going forward, the Arizona Department of Health Services will announce the number of first-dose appointments that will be available at the site. Appointment scheduling for the following week will start on Fridays.

More than 70,000 doses have been given at the UArizona site. The clinic operates between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily.

