AARP offering resources for caregivers amid spread of COVID-19

Posted: 6:09 PM, Apr 07, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-07 21:09:10-04
Are you a caretaker of someone who is elderly? The spread of COVID-19 is a challenging time for the elderly who are at a higher risk of complications from the spread of the coroanvirus.

This week, AARP announced resources for caretakers on how to best take care of the elderly while keeping them safe from the spread of COVID-19.

The AARP has put these resources on its website. AARP also has a hotline for questions, ( 1-877-333-5885). For those with specific questions, the AARP is hosting a live chat on Thursday at 1 p.m. to answer questions on how to respond to the virus.

"Caregiving is challenging in the best of times – even more so as we grapple with the Coronavirus pandemic. Through our website and toolkits, the goal of our Coronavirus caregiving efforts is to continue to arm family caregivers with the tools and support they need in order to support their loved ones," said Robert Stephen, Vice President of Caregiving and Health at AARP. "We want to recognize the tremendous sacrifices that caregivers make every day to care for their loved ones."

