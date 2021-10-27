80% of Arizona inmates are vaccinated, Department of Corrections says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More than 80% of inmates in Arizona's state-run prisons have been vaccinated, the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry said Wednesday.

According to a dashboard of COVID-19 data from its website, the ADCRR has tested 50,693 inmates since the pandemic began. Of those, 12,408 tested positive and at least 60 died from the virus. More than 35% of the inmate population in Arizona's state-run prisons have tested positive for the virus.

There have been 12 confirmed inmate deaths at the Tucson Prison, with one death not yet confirmed.

Of its staff members, 3,101 self-reported a positive COVID-19 test to the department and 3,055 were confirmed to have recovered.