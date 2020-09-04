7 UArizona women's soccer athletes test positive for COVID-19; team activities suspended

TUCSON, Ariz. — Seven members of the University of Arizona women's soccer program have tested positive for COVID-19, the university's athletics department announced Thursday.

The university is suspending all team activities for 14 days due to Thursday's test results. They say they're using that time conduct appropriate contact tracing and testing among the team and the larger community.

UArizona Athletics also reported another 12 potential positive test results in its department among eight of its teams and its medical services staff.

As of Thursday evening, UArizona is reporting 397 positive cases of COVID-19 on campus among students, staff and faculty. The university has conducted 15,310 tests so far. It's unclear if the cases reported by the athletic department are included in those totals.