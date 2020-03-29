6th confirmed coronavirus-related death in Pima County

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Pima County Health Department has confirmed the sixth coronavirus-related death in the county Sunday.
Health officials say the man was between the ages of 41-65 with underlying conditions, which put him at a higher risk for severe illness.
As of March 29, the health department is reporting 147 total cases of COVID-19 in Pima County since March 9.
The best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the Pima County Health Department:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
If you have developed symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath stay home and call your health care provider.