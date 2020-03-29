6th confirmed coronavirus-related death in Pima County

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Pima County Health Department has confirmed the sixth coronavirus-related death in the county Sunday.

Health officials say the man was between the ages of 41-65 with underlying conditions, which put him at a higher risk for severe illness.

As of March 29, the health department is reporting 147 total cases of COVID-19 in Pima County since March 9.

The best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the Pima County Health Department:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you have developed symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath stay home and call your health care provider.