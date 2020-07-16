Menu

600 out-of-state nurses coming to Arizona hospitals amid COVID-19 surge

Posted at 7:48 PM, Jul 15, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Out-of-state nurses are coming to Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says 600 critical care and surgical nurses will be assigned to hospitals to help with staffing shortages.

They'll be working in hospitals for at least six weeks.

AZDHS data shows COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased, with ICU and inpatient bed capacity at around 90 percent.

Hospitals will be prioritized with this additional help if they can manage more ICU or surgical patients with increased staffing.

