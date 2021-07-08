Watch
50% of Arizona's population vaccinated for COVID-19

Posted at 12:52 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 15:52:23-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona reached a coronavirus milestone on Thursday with 50% of its population having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Administration of an additional 11,810 doses put the state’s count of people who are at least partially vaccinated at nearly 3.6 million. Nationally, 55.1% of the population had received at least one dose as of Wednesday. Arizona’s vaccine administration peaked in early April with up to 78,000 a day.

The state reported Thursday an additional 725 confirmed cases and no additional deaths. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 has fluctuated between 500 and 600.

