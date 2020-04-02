Pima County Fair creates online auction to help 4-H students

Pima County Fair canceled due to coronavirus concerns, so the 4-H students are selling their steers online.

4-H is a program that has students raising animals, like steer, to teach them responsibility. Then, they get the animal ready to be sold in an auction at the fair.

Each student spends about 5,000 dollars on buying and raising the steer over a span on 11 months.

"it makes me really proud of myself to know how much hard work I’ve put into each of these animals," 4-H student Annie Stephens said.

Stephens has been in the club for the past five years, and this year was suppose to be her last.

"It’s been really disappointing honestly," Stephens said. "I put a lot of money and work into my steers."

She said she was planning on using the money she earned this year towards going to veterinarian school.

Many students in 4-H are participating in an online auction through the Pima County Fair.

However, Stephens and her cousin decided to do their own auction to help the other students get more bids. Her mom created a Facebook post to help auction her and her cousin Hunter's steer.

In the Facebook post Annie's mom wrote:

Please watch the video for all the details! Hunter and Annie will be raffling off both of their steers due to the fair being cancelled. The raffle will be $100 per ticket! There will be 4 winners and each will be getting approximately 400lbs of beef for only $100. Hunter and Annie will cover the costs for processing. Hunter and Annie have worked extremely hard this year! This is Annie’s last year in 4-H and this will allow Hunter to purchase another steer for next year! Please support these hardworking 4-H kids. If you can’t participate please consider sharing!



We will be accepting cash and payments through venmo,cash app, and Zelle.



If interested in making a bid, just go to the facebook post.