4 confirmed cases of coronavirus at UArizona so far, school says

TUCSON, Ariz. — Four members of the University of Arizona have tested positive for the coronavirus, so far.

The school made the announcement via a health alert posted to its website, but didn't say whether those who tested positive were students, professors or other staff members.

RELATED: UArizona campus empty as classes are held online

UArizona Health officials are asking anyone who is sick to call before coming to Campus Health, at 520-621-9202, or after hours at 520-570-7898.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pima County, and one death.