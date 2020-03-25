Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

4 confirmed cases of coronavirus at UArizona so far, school says

Posted: 1:11 PM, Mar 25, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-25 16:11:38-04
items.[0].image.alt
Safety tips, reminders for U of A students

TUCSON, Ariz. — Four members of the University of Arizona have tested positive for the coronavirus, so far.

The school made the announcement via a health alert posted to its website, but didn't say whether those who tested positive were students, professors or other staff members.

RELATED: UArizona campus empty as classes are held online

UArizona Health officials are asking anyone who is sick to call before coming to Campus Health, at 520-621-9202, or after hours at 520-570-7898.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pima County, and one death.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.