Kevin Durant among 4 Brooklyn Nets players who tested positive for coronavirus

The Brooklyn Nets announced on Tuesday that four players have tested positive for the coronavirus, less than one week after the NBA suspended play in the wake of Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert's positive test.

Among the four players who tested positive is 10-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant. Durant told both the Athletic and Stadium that he is feeling fine after the positive test.

The four Nets players who tested positive brings the total of NBA players infected with coronavirus to seven.

The league is under an indefinite hiatus amid the spread of coronavirus as public health officials encourage gatherings of more than 10 people be avoided.

The Nets issued the following statement:

"Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic. All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians.

"The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting. All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff. The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.

"As always, we appreciate the support of our fans, partners and surrounding community, and we wish all those who are battling this virus a speedy recovery."

