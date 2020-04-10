3rd virus case reported among Arizona's 42,000 prisoners

PHOENIX (AP) — A third case of the coronavirus has been reported among Arizona’s 42,000 prison inmates.

Officials say an inmate at the state prison in Florence has tested positive. Earlier this week, officials said an inmate in Tucson and another in Marana also tested positive.

Officials have declined to say whether any prison employees have tested positive.

Jails, detention centers and prisons are believed to be vulnerable to a coronavirus outbreak because inmates with compromised health live in close quarters and jail employees cycle in and out of those facilities each day. Across Arizona, 3,100 coronavirus cases resulting in 97 deaths were reported as of Friday.

