Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

3rd virus case reported among Arizona's 42,000 prisoners

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The Arizona Department of Corrections has picked a new company to provide health care at its 10 state-run prisons.
prison bars.jpg
Posted at 10:17 AM, Apr 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-10 13:17:30-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A third case of the coronavirus has been reported among Arizona’s 42,000 prison inmates.

Officials say an inmate at the state prison in Florence has tested positive. Earlier this week, officials said an inmate in Tucson and another in Marana also tested positive.

Officials have declined to say whether any prison employees have tested positive.

Jails, detention centers and prisons are believed to be vulnerable to a coronavirus outbreak because inmates with compromised health live in close quarters and jail employees cycle in and out of those facilities each day. Across Arizona, 3,100 coronavirus cases resulting in 97 deaths were reported as of Friday.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.