32 active COVID-19 cases reported at Chandler's Hamilton High School

CHANDLER, Ariz. (ABC15) — Chandler Unified School District is reporting nearly three dozen COVID-19 cases at one of its high schools.

According to the CUSD coronavirus dashboard on Tuesday, Hamilton High School reported 32 active cases of the virus out of its 4,258 students and staff. Three cases are said to be “resolved.”

Chandler High School has the second-highest number of cases in the district with 10 active cases among its 3,775 students and staff. Six cases are “resolved.”

Perry High School has eight active cases among 3,468 students and staff, according to the dashboard.

CUSD identifies a “confirmed active case” as: “A student or staff member participating in on-campus activities who has tested positive for an active COVID-19 infection. Individuals who test positive are excluded from participation in any in-person/on-campus activity until the registered nurse verifies that the individual meets the return criteria set by state and local health authorities.”

Resolved cases are those individuals who have been cleared to return after infection.

According to the CUSD school calendar for the 2021-2022 year, students had their first day back in the classroom on July 21. Teachers reported a week earlier.

Cases among the under-20 age group have been rising steadily since late June and are at the highest point since May 26. Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,974 coronavirus cases and 30 additional deaths on Tuesday.

Last week, ABC15 data analyst Garrett Archer said, "If you look at the Chandler dashboard, for example, you can see the increase already showing up in the school districts. We already have letters home."

