3 UArizona athletes test positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona Athletics department announced last month that it will delay bringing additional student-athletes back to campus due a rise in positive COVID-19 cases in Pima County.

Since then, the athletics department has continued its testing of 83 football student-athletes who have begun returning to campus, according to a news release from the athletics department. A total of 366 test-encounters, which may include a variety of individual tests such as PCR, antigen and antibody testing, have been given to student-athletes on campus, where only three individuals tested positive. Two of the three individuals were asymptomatic.

All three individuals were removed from all voluntary physical activities, where they entered department protocols for self-isolation, according to the athletics department.

The athletics department has 28 staff members who have been on campus to help with voluntary physical activities, none of those staff members have tested positive for the virus.

“When we made the decision to pause bringing additional student-athletes back to campus, we did so out of an abundance of caution." “Our athletics department’s re-entry, testing and medical processes have been effective and efficient. Arizona Athletics will continue to work closely with President Robbins, University leadership and campus partners in our commitment to protect the health of our community. Assessments and consultations with our local health authorities, the University of Arizona, the Pac-12 Conference and the NCAA are ongoing as we look to resume the safe and healthy return of student-athletes and staff to campus," Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke said in a statement.

According to the athletics department, its testing protocols include; an initial antibody test when a student-athlete returns in addition to weekly COVID-19 PCR tests done orally, as well as through the nasal cavity, and antigen tests. The department's protocols also include; establishing notifications of individuals currently working in a facility after a positive test.

