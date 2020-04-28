2nd inmate in Arizona prisons dies from coronavirus

PHOENIX (AP) — A 79-year-old man with lung cancer became the second inmate in Arizona's prisons to die from the coronavirus.

The Pinal County Medical Examiner's Office says the prisoner known as Sittingdown died Friday at a hospital in Florence of COVID-19 and lung cancer.

Sittingdown didn't have a first name and also was known as Robert Proell.

He was serving a sentence for four convictions from Mohave County for sexual conduct with a minor.

Corrections officials didn't immediately return a call Tuesday seeking comment on Sittingdown's death.

Overall, Arizona has more than 6,900 confirmed cases of the virus, with 293 deaths.