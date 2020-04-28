Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

2nd inmate in Arizona prisons dies from coronavirus

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The Arizona Department of Corrections has picked a new company to provide health care at its 10 state-run prisons.
prison bars.jpg
Posted at 4:25 PM, Apr 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-28 19:25:26-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A 79-year-old man with lung cancer became the second inmate in Arizona's prisons to die from the coronavirus.

The Pinal County Medical Examiner's Office says the prisoner known as Sittingdown died Friday at a hospital in Florence of COVID-19 and lung cancer.

Sittingdown didn't have a first name and also was known as Robert Proell.

He was serving a sentence for four convictions from Mohave County for sexual conduct with a minor.

Corrections officials didn't immediately return a call Tuesday seeking comment on Sittingdown's death.

Overall, Arizona has more than 6,900 confirmed cases of the virus, with 293 deaths.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.