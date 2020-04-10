Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

1st results in on Gilead coronavirus drug; more study needed

items.[0].image.alt
Gilead Sciences
AP
FILE - In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, a vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. Given through an IV, the medication is designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material. (Gilead Sciences via AP)
1st results in on Gilead coronavirus drug; more study needed
Posted at 2:49 PM, Apr 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-10 17:49:34-04

The first results are in from use of an experimental antiviral drug against the new coronavirus.

More than half of a group of 53 patients who received it improved.

But there's no way to know the odds of that happening without the drug because there was no comparison group.

The results published Friday by the New England Journal of Medicine are on remdesivir.

The Gilead Sciences drug has shown promise against other coronaviruses in the past.

The company is testing it in at least five studies around the world and has given it on a case-by-case basis to more than 1,700 patients.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.