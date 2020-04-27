Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

1st death from the coronavirus surfaces in Arizona prisons

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The Arizona Department of Corrections has picked a new company to provide health care at its 10 state-run prisons.
prison bars.jpg
Posted at 4:37 PM, Apr 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-27 20:16:29-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The first fatality from the coronavirus in Arizona prisons came two weeks ago when a 64-year-old inmate with diabetes died at a hospital in Tucson.

Pima County Medical Examiner Gregory Hess said Joseph Assyd died as a result of COVID-19 after suffering a respiratory infection.

Over the last week, corrections officials have declined to say whether any prisoners had died from the virus.

Assyd was serving a life sentence for convictions in 1995 for murder and kidnapping.

Forty-four of the nearly 42,000 Arizona prisoners have tested positive for the virus.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.