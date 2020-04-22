Menu

13 residents at Chandler nursing home have died from COVID-19 complications, 14 others test positive

More than a dozen residents at a Chandler assisted living facility have died due to complications from COVID-19, according to emails sent to families.
Posted at 5:39 PM, Apr 21, 2020
More than a dozen residents at a Chandler nursing home facility have died due to complications from COVID-19, according to emails sent to families.

A spokesperson for the parent company that runs Pennington Gardens in Chandler confirmed that 13 residents have died, and said the facility is monitoring the situation and sending out daily updates about both residents and caregivers.

According to the emails, an additional 14 residents have also tested positive for the virus and remain under quarantine. Six more are awaiting test results.

The outbreak also extends to health care workers attending the residents, as nine have so far tested positive for COVID-19.

The company told ABC15 their facility is one of 75 long-term care locations in Maricopa County to have experienced coronavirus cases.

The facility is located near Pecos and Dobson roads, in the 85224 zip code. According to statistics from the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Tuesday, 65 positive cases have been reported in that Chandler zip code.

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN ARIZONA

These statistics were last updated on April 21, 2020. Source: Arizona Department of Health Services

Number of deaths: 208

Number of cases: 5,251
Number of total tested: 55,152 (at both private and state labs)

Community transmission: Widespread

Case locations by county:

Maricopa: 2,636
Pinal: 256
Coconino: 337
Pima: 941
Navajo: 473
Yavapai: 71
Apache: 202
Cochise: 28
Graham: 2
Santa Cruz: 20
Yuma: 27
Gila: 8
Greenlee: 2
Mohave: 56
La Paz: 5
Gila River Indian Community: 1 death
Navajo Nation: 1,197 cases, 44 deaths
Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community: 1

