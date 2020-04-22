13 deaths, 28 infected with COVID-19 at Chandler care home

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — An assisted living facility in Chandler, Arizona, has reported more than a dozen residents have died of coronavirus complications and another 28 residents have tested positive.

Compass Living spokeswoman Amira Fahoum says the Oregon-based parent company confirmed Tuesday that 13 residents have died at Pennington Gardens. Fahoum says nine employees have also tested positive.

Five have since recovered. Facility managers have been working with health officials and primary care physicians to test remaining residents and employees, and most residents have already received testing results.

Health officials reported 229 COVID-19 deaths statewide as of Wednesday, the second straight day that the reported number of deaths increased by 21.

