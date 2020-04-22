Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

13 deaths, 28 infected with COVID-19 at Chandler care home

items.[0].image.alt
2020-03-10 Coronavirus.png
Posted at 11:57 AM, Apr 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-22 14:57:12-04

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — An assisted living facility in Chandler, Arizona, has reported more than a dozen residents have died of coronavirus complications and another 28 residents have tested positive.

Compass Living spokeswoman Amira Fahoum says the Oregon-based parent company confirmed Tuesday that 13 residents have died at Pennington Gardens. Fahoum says nine employees have also tested positive.

Five have since recovered. Facility managers have been working with health officials and primary care physicians to test remaining residents and employees, and most residents have already received testing results.

Health officials reported 229 COVID-19 deaths statewide as of Wednesday, the second straight day that the reported number of deaths increased by 21.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.