128 workers, 244 detainees have tested positive for COVID-19 at Eloy ICE detention center

TUCSON, Ariz. — Hundreds of people at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Eloy have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to CoreCivic -- the contractor whose workers operate the Eloy facility -- 128 of its employees have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. That's out of approximately 315 CoreCivic employees that work there, a company spokesperson said.

Officials conducted a mass testing of staff at the Eloy detention facility on July 1 and July 2.

According to statistics released by ICE on its website, 244 detainees at the facility have also tested positive for COVID-19 this year. Of those, 110 are currently under isolation or being monitored. None have died, according to the statistics from ICE, which were last updated July 8.

CoreCivic says 54 of its 128 workers that have tested positive have completely recovered and were medically cleared to return to work.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Latest updates, cases in Arizona

According to the latest data from the Arizona Department of Health Services, there have been 4,959 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pinal County.