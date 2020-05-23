100-year-old World War II vet survives COVID-19; released from Virginia hospital

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Lloyd Falk, a 100-year-old World War II veteran, was released from Henrico, Virginia, Doctors’ Hospital this week after a 58-day battle with COVID-19. Falk was one of the hospital’s first COVID-19 patients when he was admitted on March 24.

When it was time for Falk to go home, doctors, nurses, and hospital staff lined the hospital’s hallways to give Falk a hero’s sendoff.

“For the most part, you’ve been so helpful. I really do appreciate it,” Falk said from his hospital bed before his departure.

While in the hospital, the virus claimed the life of his wife. They had been married for 74 years.

“Thank you for all everything, all the tests and everything you've done for my father,” his daughter Laurie Coulter said outside the hospital. “And also helping him through losing his wife of 74 years. It was hard on him.”

“We salute you, Mr. Falk. Your courage and resilience inspires us all,” the hospital posted on Facebook.