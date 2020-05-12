Menu

10-year-old on ventilator due to complications of COVID-19

Posted at 5:07 PM, May 11, 2020
Monday's briefing began with some difficult news, as Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said a 10-year-old is on a ventilator due to complications of COVID-19.

Dr. Steven Stack talked about a syndrome that impacts children who get the coronavirus.

"There are a small number of children, adolescents and teenagers who can get a syndrome where their immune system apparently becomes overreactive and they have an extensive inflammatory response in their body," said Dr. Stack.

He added that these syndromes can lead to respiratory and intestinal problems, also saying there's not much to do to prevent those symptoms, but following the guidelines of being Healthy at Home and Healthy at Work is the best way to avoid them.

