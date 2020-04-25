10 libraries offer grab-and-go snacks to youth

Food will be available at ten Pima County libraries for anyone under the age of 18 starting Monday, April 27.

Food distribution will be available for the next four weeks through the last week of May (5/25 – 5/29 Monday-Friday.

Since the recent closure of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic, children throughout Pima County may be without free or reduced lunches, and because of that Pima County Libraries is working with Amphitheater Unified School District and the Arizona Department of Education to feed those in need.

Below is a schedule of participating libraries:

Monday through Friday from 9– 10 am

Monday through Friday from 10:30 – 11:30 am

The food provided are all shelf-stable and prepackaged besides whole fruits, which are included in snack bags. The bags will be packaged before staff arrive.

Safety of customers and staff is high priority, the distribution will be a contact free service where staff will wear masks and gloves at all times. Staff will use book carts or table to create distance for customers picking up food.

No contact will be made during food pickup.