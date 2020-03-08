Menu

10 dead, 23 missing as hotel in China virus fight collapses

Posted: 6:39 AM, Mar 08, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-08 11:53:40-04
At least 10 people were killed and another 23 remain missing after a hotel being used in China's coronavirus fight suddenly collapsed. Authorities said Sunday that 71 people had been trapped following the collapse of the building in the city of Quanzhou the previous evening.

Firefighters working through the night and into the next day have rescued 38 people.

The hotel was housing people who had come from areas hit hard by the epidemic. All of them had tested negative. Chinese cities are isolating people from hard-hit areas for 14 days. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

