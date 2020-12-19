1 in 3 Arizonans experienced food insecurity since C19, United Food Bank working to meet need

MESA, AZ — Nearly 1-in-3 Arizona households experienced food insecurity since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to data from the National Food Access and a national coronavirus research team.

The team, led by the University of Vermont, John Hopkins, Arizona State University and University of Arizona, launched an online survey from July to August of this year.

It found 28% of Arizona households experienced food insecurity since the pandemic, that number is up from 25% last year. It found Hispanic households, people with kids, and those who had a job disruption were more likely to be experiencing this for the first time.

Data shows the majority of Arizona households are worried about food becoming too expensive and most are spending more time cooking at home and throwing away less.

The survey also found that 1-in-8 households either bought food on a credit card, borrowed money from friends or family to buy food, or went to a food pantry during the pandemic.

United Food Bank saw record numbers during its Thanksgiving distribution and saw another big turnout at its final holiday food distribution of the year on Friday.

With the help of 125 volunteers, the food bank distributed food to anyone who entered the line at the Mesa Convention Center.

