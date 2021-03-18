Menu

1,200 doses administered at Pima County Fairgrounds COVID vaccination site

Both Johnson and Johnson and Moderna vaccines were distributed.
Moderna Vaccine
Posted at 5:48 PM, Mar 17, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The United Community Health Center held a vaccination site at the Pima County Fairgrounds Wednesday.

The site administered 1,200 doses of vaccine today to those who were eligible.

The mobile site is able to vaccinate a large number of people in one day. Wendy Kibby, C.O.O. of United Community Health Center, hopes to keep this format for future vaccines.

"We really feel like this works so well, we would like to do this for the flu vaccines and everything else," Kibby said. "It's really great if you can get a large amount of people vaccinated in one day."

Kibby also says she enjoys getting to work with all the different members of the community.

"The luck of this whole situation has been meeting all these great volunteers; all the community relationships that have come from this and grown," Kibby said.

More vaccination sites could be on the way as more vaccines become available.

Click here to see if you're eligible for vaccination in Pima County, or to register for an appointment.

