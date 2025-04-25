What's to come of Roger Road Wastewater Reclamation Facility?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Plans to reutilize the Roger Road Wastewater Reclamation Facility on the Westside near the Sweetwater Wetlands Park and along the Santa Cruz River are still in the works.

About two months ago, the first community meeting was held to talk about what the 1950's decommissioned facility should be and Thursday night, residents in the area met again with Pima County to see what progress has been made.

Pima County is working in partnership with the Center for Creative Land Recycling (CCLR) on making the community’s vision come to life after hearing their feedback.

Norman Wright, CCLR Senior Planning and Design Consultant says, “There are historic structures to be preserved. There are also historic facilities for wastewater treatment that will actually be preserved and repurposed for new community benefits.”

One way to do that is by transforming one of its water tanks into a work of art.

“Pima County is already well on their way and establishing some great public art for this site, including this wonderful mural with these vibrant colors. It’s great emphasis on local wildlife,” Wright said.

One of the draft concept plans that was shown in the first meeting is now the base for what’s to come, enhancing the Sweetwater Wetlands with environmental restoration, open space, trails, outdoor exercise facilities, a playground area, and more.

Fred Bass, westside resident who used to work at the Roger Road as lead mechanic, attended the meeting and says he's all for keeping the wildlife alive.

“So if you had a park in there that complimented the wetlands then it would be what we want," Bass said. "You have your water, your infrastructure there for what you want to do, and a nice park for preservation."

Though adding new buildings, such as housing, shops and RV park is not what most residents want to see, including Beryl Baker, who says her dad was the designer for the original plant.

“Every time you scrape off and put a housing thing there, you’re killing millions of animals and plants. You’re killing them, you’re just wiping them out,” Baker said. "So why are we doing that for this area, what's the purpose?"

Bass agrees and says the Sweetwater Wetlands area is a huge oasis for birds and bird watchers, and it should remain that way.

"It's amazing how many bird watchers come from all over the world," Bass said.

Many residents expressed there is no need for a RV park because Prince of Tucson RV Park is right next door.

The 45-acre facility will also require demolition and revegetation.

"Then there are areas that need to be changed. There are buildings to be demolished that are not historic, and the environment to be restored, and revegetated, and revitalized for local wildlife, and also for natural recreation," Wright said.

Wright will take everyone’s feedback once again from this meeting and finalize what’s to come with Pima County and develop an implementation plan.

Once the plan is completed, the next step will be finding partnerships and grant funding to help make the vision come to life.

“It’s going to be a very exciting multi-year project to bring that to reality and it’s the best part of the job actually," Wright said.

He says people will see some progress in the coming year, even before this plan is formally implemented.