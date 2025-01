TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting on the Westside early Sunday, Jan. 5.

According to Tucson police, officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 3000 block of South Mission Road just before 1 a.m.

Police say there are four victims with various injuries.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Details are limited, and the investigation is ongoing.