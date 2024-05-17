Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismWestside News

Actions

Westside Caterpillar building vandalized: shattered windows, word 'murder' spray painted

Caterpillar vandalism
KGUN 9
Caterpillar vandalism
Posted at 5:27 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 20:29:52-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Caterpillar building on Tucson's Westside was vandalized Thursday, May 15 — an estimated $150,000 in damages, according to the Tucson Police Department.

TPD said two suspects came from the Santa Cruz River walk area around 4:30 a.m. and vandalized the building, located at 875 W. Cushing St.

Caterpillar vandalism 2

KGUN Caterpillar sources count 15 broken windows and said the word "murder" was spray painted on the outside of the building multiple times.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

WESTSIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 1 Tucson Unified School District Pima County Public Library City of Tucson Parks & Rec Saguaro National Park West Tucson Mountain Park
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism

1:20 PM, Aug 14, 2023