Westside Caterpillar building vandalized: shattered windows, word 'murder' spray painted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Caterpillar building on Tucson's Westside was vandalized Thursday, May 15 — an estimated $150,000 in damages, according to the Tucson Police Department.

TPD said two suspects came from the Santa Cruz River walk area around 4:30 a.m. and vandalized the building, located at 875 W. Cushing St.

KGUN 9

KGUN Caterpillar sources count 15 broken windows and said the word "murder" was spray painted on the outside of the building multiple times.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.