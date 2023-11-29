Unwrap something tasty before Christmas at the 18th Tamal & Heritage Festival

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More than 10,000 people are expected at Casino Del Sol this Saturday, Dec. 2, for the 18th annual Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival.

The event is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Casino Del Sol's Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater (AVA), 5655 W. Valencia Road.

Tamale makers from all over Southern Arizona will be on site, selling their take, both sweet and savory, on the traditional Latin American dish.

Tantalize your taste buds, then shop local artisan booths, selling everything from jewelry to blankets to woodwork.

After that, maybe burn off some calories dancing to live Tejano and mariachi groups, or watch local folklórico ensembles, Aztec dancers and Pascua Yaqui Tribe cultural dancers do their thing.

Then it is right back to more tamales, fry bread, tacos, burritos and other types of regional cuisine.

Tamal vendors will be judged by a panel of more than 50 judges in four categories: traditional, corn, gourmet and sweet.

Cash prizes, from $1,50 to $500, will be given to First, Second and Third place in each category. The top prize of $750 will go to the best tamal maker overall.

The contest portion begins at noon and winners will be announced by 4.

Admission to the Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival is free.