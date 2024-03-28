Watch Now
Two Southern Arizona icons are finalists for the National Medal for Museum and Library Service

An entrance shot of the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.
Posted at 6:48 AM, Mar 28, 2024
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum and Copper Queen Library in Bisbee are in a group of 30 finalists for 2024's National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

This medal is given to museums and libraries that make a big difference for their communities.

The Desert Museum is considered a zoo, an aquarium, a botanical garden and a natural history museum.

LEARN MORE: The Absolutely Arizona History of the Desert Museum

The Copper Queen Library has a long history that we've previously featured on KGUN9.

The medal organization will reveal winners of the prestigious award in May and honor them at a ceremony in Washington D.C. later this summer.

