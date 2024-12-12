Tucson chef brings families together with a shared love for food

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The holiday rush for food has begun.

Despite the challenges of increased demand, Chef Wendy Garcia, owner of the Westside restaurant La Chaiteria, remains optimistic and focused on providing quality service to the community.

Chef Wendy opened her second restaurant La Chaiteria in 2019 targeting the taste buds of everyone.

A one-stop shop to satisfy the cravings of all family members.

From lattes to vegan food to meats, La Chaiteria has it all and that’s what Chef Wendy says she takes pride in because it brings families together.

"So if you have vegan friends and then your meat friend says, 'No, I don't want to go to Tumerico because they don't have any meat,' then you can bring them to La Chaiteria. So that was the idea, I just want everybody to feel comfortable and have family," Chef Wendy says.

Tumerico is Chef Wendy's first Vegetarian-Vegan Latin American cuisine and La Chaiteria follows with much more options.

"I really believe in my heart that I have the best customers. You know, I always get like super nice customers. They like the food. We love to feed them, you know. I had in mind something for everybody, like a family restaurant right in the middle of the neighborhood, because I love Menlo Park," Chef Wendy says.

One customer, Gerard Pope, says he's been living in Tucson for four years and La Chaiteria is just one of the two restaurants he goes to.

"The reason I like this place because the menu has a lot of tasty vegan options, otherwise it's good Mexican food and good value but that's what is precious to me," Pope explains.

Chef Wendy says she’s here for the residents of Tucson, even during the busy holiday season whether that’s catering or dining.

“I feed people. I think that’s what I’m here to do right now. Just to feed the community and that’s what we want to do, keep doing feed the community in 2025, 2030, you know just keep going.”

Chef Wendy says there’s a big demand for tamales.

Her team made 100 dozen on Friday and are already sold out, but will be making a new batch this Friday.

She doesn’t plan on expanding her business because she wants her customers to feel at home.

Chef Wendy’s first restaurant Tumerico was nominated this year and in 2023 for the James Beard Award, an annual award that recognizes the best in the culinary arts, and hopes La Chaiteria will be on the same stage next year.

