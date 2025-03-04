Student Midwife is taking her education international

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Miriam Timblin graduated from Faith Christian Academy in 2022 and is now taking a significant step toward her dream of becoming a midwife by taking it international.

Timblin says she’s always had a love for medicine and a desire to help people with it.

"I love teaching people about their bodies that they don't know because hello, it's your body. You should know it," said Timblin.

In one week she will be continuing her education in the Philippines to pursue her passion and career at Newlife International School of Midwifery.

It's a Christian school where students will get hands-on training while serving on the mission field.

She said it was a long process to get accepted that included an interview and lots of paperwork.

"Because their slots are so limited, so they're very picky on who they choose for the international program," explained Timblin. "A lot of writing stuff down, testimony and a lot of application work, because they really want to weed out people who probably won't make it internationally for the long time."

At first she thought she had to be a nurse to specialize in labor and delivery, until she went to South Korea for bible college for two years.

“I got connected with a birthing center in Seoul and the doctor told me to come up and shadow a couple of births and see how I liked it," Timblin said.

She didn’t just like it, she loved it.

"So then I shadowed a midwife, and I watched her work, and when I watched her with the mom, and I watched her with the dad and then with the newborn, I was like, that's it. That is exactly what I need to do," Timblin said.

She says nurses help doctors with childbirth, but midwives are more involved with the whole process.

"Nurses know so much, and there's definitely not something I'm saying a nurse can't do, but midwives have the training to everything that can go right at birth and then everything that can go wrong, so all of the pathology," Timblin continued. "They have the knowledge of a doctor but centered around pregnancy and birth and that is something I thought is just so amazing.”

She said some people could classify it as a trade school.

She chose to attend the two and a half to three year program at Newlife International School of Midwifery because she has a profound love for Asia.

"I've had a heart for Asia since I was very little and when I lived in South Korea I loved every part of it. It was a very hard cultural adjustment. I have always just felt very called to Asia and to Asian people and to helping and serving," Timblin said.

There is a U.S. based program as well, but she feels the experience overseas would be more beneficial.

According to the American Medical Association, in Arizona you only need to deliver 25 live births as a midwifery student and internationally, she says she will graduate with about 100 births.

“The hands-on and the ministry that I get to do with the Filipino people, I’m so excited for," expressed Timblin.

Faith is a huge part of her life and says God has led her to where she is today.

"I've seen my faith grow so much, and just also in God's provision, of like, he is taking care of me every single step of the way. He has provided for me. He has opened so many doors. He's closed doors too, and he showed me why he's closed them, and that's just all been so incredible," explained Timblin.

Timblin says the support from her family and friends has been the biggest thing keeping her going.

"My parents are sad that I'm leaving, but there's not a single part of them that's like, don't go. They are all for me going and being a part of whatever ministry God has for my life, and doing whatever God asked me to do, they've been so supportive," continued Timblin. "And so are my friends, my church body, has been a huge encouragement to me."

One big influence on Timblin's life is her middle and high school teacher Cheryl Kramer at Faith Christian Academy in southwest Tucson.

"She teaches with passion. Everything she talks about, she's excited to share and that excitement when she teaches makes me excited," Timblin shared.

Kramer says Timblin was always eager to learn and was never was afraid to ask questions.

"One big part of what I teach is critical thinking and life application and she was always willing to say, how does this apply to the real world, how can I use this, is this relevant, and that for a teacher is exciting," Kramer said.

Kramer always knew Timblin would follow her dreams.

“She was always interested in nursing and so I'm thrilled to death because she also loves babies. She always worked with kids at church," Kramer added.

After the program, Timblin will return to Tucson to take her license exams, then plans on going to work in South Korea.

“I’m super excited to teach women about birth, to teach them about labor and what they can do, their options that they have, the freedom that they have and so to really make it a beautiful experience," said Timblin.

She's ready to hit the ground running and assist new moms bringing in a bundle of joy to the world.

"People compare the heartbeat of a baby to a running horse because babies heartbeats are so fast, much faster than the average adult human," said Timblin. "And so when we find that baby, every time I hear that heartbeat, it's just one of the most beautiful sounds. My heart jumps just as I hear that beautiful life inside the mom."