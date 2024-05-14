Student DIY: Kids participate in painting Westside school mural

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In a Do-It-Yourself fashion, students at Robins K-8 School helped paint the mural in their library.

"The PTO and our principal here and I had all discussed getting some art in the school and having a way to brighten the space up a little bit," said PTO President Kristen Mustovich.

Since last Thursday, they have had four classes participate each day. Now, every single Robins student has made their mark on the wall.

"The kids are excited," gleamed Principal Chandra Thomas. "I mean, first of all, who can paint their school, right? Who could put paint on the wall inside, the building, without damaging anything?"

The main message of the mural: "Let your dreams be your wings."

"We started simple and low for the small kids and it got a little more detailed as we went higher up the wall, getting kids involved," explained Artist Abby Narter. "So it's been really fun. They've been able to really just take ownership of it."

7th grader Elise Wiley said she thinks students will have a better experience walking down the hallway.

"I think it was fun, and it's going to be really nice to have like a big beautiful mural in our school," she said.

"I think it's like a big part of us," another 7th grader, Nathaniel Valenzuela, noted. "Because we kind of represent the school."