Smoke alarm helps TFD crews prevent apartment fire near South Mission Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A working smoke alarm helped prevent a potentially devastating apartment fire earlier this month, according to the Tucson Fire Department.

Crews with Engine 15 responded to two separate calls at the same apartment complex near South Mission Road within the span of an hour.

TFD said the first call involved a faint smell of smoke, but crews didn't find any signs of an active fire. The apartment’s smoke alarm did not activate, but crews tested it and confirmed it was functioning properly.

Less than an hour later, firefighters were sent to a second call at the unit directly above. This time, a smoke alarm was sounding when crews arrived.

Firefighters forced entry and found smoke inside. According to TFD, a light fixture placed on top of a fish tank had overheated, igniting nearby items and starting a small fire.

Thanks to the smoke alarm, neighbors were alerted quickly, and firefighters were able to stop the fire before it spread.

TFD said the incident could have turned into a multi-unit apartment fire affecting many families, but the damage was limited to a small area — showing the importance of working smoke alarms.