Scholarship golf tournament aims to help high school runners in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A scholarship golf tournament is being held Saturday, April 26 at El Rio Golf Course to help raise money for high school runners throughout Tucson to attend the Menchaca Running Camp.

Art Menchaca is looking for support with his program to make an impact on high school athletes.

Menchaca has made a name for himself as a runner all over the state of Arizona from holding records at Pima Community College (PCC), to being inducted into the Northern Arizona University Hall of Fame, and winning the Phoenix Marathon in 1988.

He started the Menchaca Running Camp in 2024 in honor of his late coach Jim Meilke and because he wanted to give back to the community by training cross country and track runners in high school.

"The camp session consists of goal setting, visualization, time management, stress management." Menchaca said.

The camp is held in high altitude for a week in Greer, Arizona June 8-14.

Menchaca says the camp is more than a learning technique, it's about life lessons.

He wants students to be prepared for challenges on and off the track.

“From your responsibilities of being a good student, to your family commitment, to also on the track," Menchaca said.

Menchaca says another benefit is that runners from different schools get to actually meet their opponents and build relationships.

It’s $475 to attend the camp and that’s where the golf tournament comes in.

Raul Ochoa, retired Sunnyside Unified School District administrator, is not only helping Menchaca set up the scholarship golf tournament, but is also participating.

“So that money again goes to scholarships because there are some students that are less fortunate that won’t be able to participate, cause it costs money to run a camp like this," Ochoa said.

Ochoa says stepping up and supporting kids in his neighborhood is second nature.

"All of our life we've helped kids, students of ours, one way or the other. I used to be a member of Rotary Club and we did a lot of fundraisers for kids, so it's always been in my blood that we're able to do those things. It's a piece of cake for me," Ochoa said.

Gidget Flanigan attended the camp last year and will be returning this year as an ambassador.

She encourages other runners to participate.

"It's so multi-faceted. You get such a well-rounded experience. It’s very cheap compared to a lot of other camps and very close knit," Flanigan said. "I'm fortunate enough to be so close with the Menchaca family now and with all these other runners I met there."

The last day to register for the scholarship golf tournament is on Tuesday, April 22 and sponsors are still being accepted.

The goal is to raise $7,000.

There are 15 more spots open for student-athletes to join the Menchaca Running Camp.

To sign up for the tournament or the camp, click here.