"Playful Paradox": PCC Fashion Design's annual runway show returns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "Playful Paradox", the Pima Community College's Fashion Design Program's annual spring runway show, is Saturday, May 17.

PCC Fashion Design says, "Playful Paradox" will celebrate style, sustainability, and innovation.

The show will be at the PCC West Campus Proscenium Theatre at 2202 W. Anklam Road. The event begins at 5 p.m. with an exclusive VIP reception, followed by the runway show at 7 p.m.

General admission is $10, with VIP tickets at $50. You can purchase tickets here.

Proceeds earned from the show will help fund student achievement awards and program development.

Any questions can be sent to the fashion show director, Nancy Spaulding, at seashorsegirlllc@gmail.com.